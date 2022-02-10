Will Smith wants Warner Bros to release Suicide Squad Ayer Cut

In 2016, Will Smith made his big DCEU debut in David Ayer’s action movie Suicide Squad, playing the sharp-eyed marksman Deadshot. Although the actor hasn’t made a DC comeback since, he’s been keeping an eye on the fandom and has now joined the cause in calling on Warner Bros to release the Ayer cut of the supervillain movie.

Currently holding a whopping 26% on Rotten Tomatoes, Suicide Squad tells the story of a band of baddies forced to work for the government. Since the flick’s release and after it, for lack of a better word, was slammed by critics around the world Ayer has been vocal about how his original vision for the film differs from the version the public saw. Following HBO Max’s 2021 release of Zack Snyder’s director’s cut of Justice League, many fans were hopeful that Suicide Squad would get the same treatment and a redemption chance.

According to Variety, among the list of hopefuls for a so-called Ayer cut is Deadshot himself. During the red carpet for the upcoming drama TV series Bel-Air, Smith revealed that there was plenty of footage that never made it into the 2016 film, and that he is all for seeing Ayer’s original vision come to life.

“Let me tell you, there’s a whole lot that stayed on the floor for Suicide Squad,” the actor shared. “I’m into it. I love that world. I love what was created in both versions. I absolutely would love to [see it].”

However, despite fans and Smith’s wishes, there is currently no word on any plans to release a director’s cut for Ayer’s Suicide Squad. In an interview in March 2021, WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff shut down all speculation saying on the future of the 2016 film, “we won’t be developing David Ayer’s cut.”

While Smith’s Suicide Squad return seems unlikely, we can all look forward to the series Bel-Air – on which he serves as executive producer. Bel-Air is set to hit the streaming service Peacock on February 13 in the US, and on February 14 on Now TV in the UK.