Here’s when The Penguin HBO series takes place in The Batman timeline

While the DC movie universe is doing whatever it’s doing and we think about the abundance of movies we want to see now James Gunn is in control, it’s worth remembering The Batman has its own timeline. There’s a TV series based on Colin Farrell’s Penguin coming up, too, and here’s where it fits into that timeline.

The superhero movie starring Robert Pattinson was a huge hit earlier this year, and Farrell’s rendition of the iconic Batman villain was one of many highlights among The Batman cast. Matt Reeves’ detective movie was so successful that the filmmaker is being allowed to expand his Gotham City beyond the latest Batman movie, and we can’t wait to see what unfolds.

In an interview with Variety, head of originals at HBO Max Sarah Aubrey revealed some details about the show and how it fits into the timeline for The Batman 2.

“Penguin will sit immediately after the end of The Batman and temporally before the events of the second movie. The show will come out in between the two movies. Now beyond that, it’s fun for the audience to know that it will be a bridge between the two, but the actual release date, I’m not at liberty to say,” Aubrey explained.

The goal of this is to show what Oz’s life is like and that’s very much in the streets of Gotham, trying to get up and over as only the Penguin can. As a hustler and a strategist with his own ambitions. It is a great example of having the time over eight episodes to tell a longer-arc character story with a lot of delicious twists and turns and new characters,” Aubrey continued. “It’s very much going to be about Gotham at that street level, because he’s not flying around like Batman does. We are all embracing that as a very specific experience for audiences to have,” she added.

It remains to be seen whether Batman actor Robert Pattinson will have any role to play in this streaming service show, but we wouldn’t count on it. We expect the Penguin show to be more akin to a gritty drama series than any cape and cowl action movie.

