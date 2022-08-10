Warner Bros DCEU plans included Crisis On Infinite Earths

The DCEU is being reset, in the words of Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav, which means we are now missing out on a huge Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event. After the Batgirl movie was shelved, the future is uncertain for many DC movies, and all plans for the franchise are being reconsidered.

The world of Hollywood was stunned when it emerged the upcoming action movie Batgirl was not going to be released, despite being completed, costing a reported $90 million, and apparently testing well with early audiences. The move was part of a huge shake up at Warner Bros since the merger with Discovery, where David Zaslav has now taken control of proceedings at Warner and is reassessing the whole slate of DC related content previously in place.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, the changes being made over at Warner means DC fans are going to be deprived of a Crisis on Infinite Earths storyline on the big screen. But don’t worry guys, The Flash release date is still going ahead, so everything is fine.

Before Discovery stepped in and Zaslav took over the reins, Walter Hamada was charged with leading the DC universe in its attempts to match the might of the MCU.

Hamada’s strategy was to release three or four films a year to try and steady the ship after the tumultuous Justice League debacle in 2017, and the controversial Snyder Cut movement. Part of those plans moving forward was to adapt the Crisis on Infinite Earths storyline, which has previously been seen in the Arrowverse.

All those plans are now by the wayside it seems. Apparently, Zaslav has a ten year plan to help DC content move forward on the big screen, with a model based on the success of the MCU movies.

With Batgirl locked away in a vault, who knows what’s next for the superhero movie franchise? The Aquaman 2 release date and Shazam 2 could potentially be at risk, while the Black Adam release date looks set to stick where it is.