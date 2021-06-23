James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad trailer introduces some new antiheroes

DC’s gang of hooligans and blackmailed criminals is back, this time with a few new names, a new director, and no tattooed faced Jokers in sight. The official trailer for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad has arrived, and shares a sneak peek at the feature’s upcoming plot.

According to the new trailer, The Suicide Squad will revolve around Bloodsport (Idris Elba), a hardened criminal who is currently serving time for “putting Superman in the ICU” with a kryptonite bullet. He gets recruited (or should we say threatened) by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) to be part of a special task force that anyone who braved the cinemas back in 2016 is all too familiar with, The Suicide Squad.

The promotional clip reveals that the film’s main plot will revolve around the team’s mission to destroy something called ‘Project Starfish’, and will most likely be centred around Elba leading the villainous squad in their attempt to complete their objectives. With sprinkles of humour, a star-studded cast, and an exciting line-up of returning and new villains, we’re optimistic that The Suicide Squad will be the latest movie in DC’s recent string of cinematic success stories.

Several cast members from David Ayer’s 2016 Suicide Squad are also confirmed to be making their return. The biggest being Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney). However, the trailer makes us pay attention to the new members of The Suicide Squad, zooming in on fresh faces while only briefly emphasising Harley’s return.

Some of the new cast members featured in the trailer are Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel and Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2. Although there are tons of characters to get our attention, it seems like they will all stand out thanks to the zany one-liners, and distinctive character designs featured in the trailer.

Written, directed, and produced by James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy), The Suicide Squad will premiere in theatres and on HBO Max this year on August 6. A spin-off film is already in the works as well, with the prequel film Peacemaker expected to release in 2022.

