The Flash movie uses “new technology” for all the variant superheroes

The upcoming Flash movie promises to be one of the most ambitious superhero movies in recent memory. Director Andy Muschietti is giving us a new Supergirl, he’s bringing back the legendary Batman actor Michael Keaton, and we’re finally going to explore the DC movie multiverse. Basically, it’s all very exciting.

Stories like this, though, always push forward filmmaking techniques, and The Flash is no exception. According to the film’s editor, Paul Machliss, the action movie will use new technology that’s never really been used before.

“It’s gonna be exciting. I mean, Warners has charged us with making the best film we possibly can,” Machliss told the IBC. “What I can say is that we’re gonna be utilising. We’re the first film to be utilising some very, very new technology in terms of getting multiple versions of the same actor on the screen, rather than using either locked-off cameras or even the motion controls we used in [Last Night in Soho].”

“There’s been a development with some wonderful technology, which I’d love to be able to talk about now, but this time next year, once the film’s out, we can go into total, scrupulous detail,” he continued. “But that is very, very exciting, and I’m very pleased to say that we’re the first, certainly on a film of this scale, to utilise it. Probably why it’s taken so long to finish, actually, but it’s worth the wait because it looks fantastic.”

Let’s hope Machliss’s words aren’t empty promises because it has been a long wait for The Flash movie. An adventure movie starring the fastest man alive’s been in development in one form or another since the ’80s. Still, it was only in 2013 that the ideas around the film crystalised into something a little more coherent.

