Ezra Miller reportedly won’t be involved with DCEU after The Flash

It appears that Ezra Miller’s time in the DCEU could be at an end. In a report from Deadline, it’s stated that Miller won’t be appearing in any further action movies in the franchise after The Flash next year.

According to Deadline’s sources, Warner Bros plans on just riding out the release of The Flash, hoping that current controversies are minimised by then. David Zaslav, the current CEO of the company, is believed to be weighing up three options: put The Flash in theatres with a minimal press cycle, do so with the standard junket circuit and see what comes of it, or push the whole thing streaming on HBO Max. A decision is expected soon.

“This is an inherited problem for Zaslav,” one source is quoted as saying. “The hope is that the scandal will remain at a low level before the movie is released, and hope for the best to turn out.” Deadline states that the Flash will be recast for future productions even if there aren’t any more allegations levelled against Miller.

Miller has been arrested twice while staying in Hawaii, once in March and again in April. Then, in June, a judge was requested to issue an order of protection against Miller. This is on behalf of Tokata Iron Eyes, an 18-year-old whose parents allege Miller has been grooming.

The filing, obtained by People, alleges that Miller “uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over” Iron Eyes. In an Instagram video, Iron Eyes defended Miller, stating: “This is my life and these are my decision and I’m disappointed in my parents and the press – in every way.”

The Flash release date is currently set for June 23, 2023.