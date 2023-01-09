The Flash director teases DC movie updates “soon”

It’s been months since we last got an update about the next DC movie, The Flash. Thankfully the superhero movie‘s director Andy Muschietti, who’s probably best known for his work on the horror movie IT, has promised we’ll hear more about the fastest man alive’s first solo movie soon.

Muschietti took to Instagram to share a picture from the set of his action movie. The photo was of the director’s hand, and he was holding what appeared to be The Flash’s iconic lightning bolt symbol. The caption was a simple but effective one: “We are bringing the lightning soon.”

There’s been no significant update on The Flash since we got a teaser at the virtual DC FanDome event in October 2021. Although we only got a minute or two of footage, we did get a brief glimpse of The Flash’s new suit, Supergirl, and even everyone’s favourite Batman actor Michael Keaton (or at least the back of his mask).

Since then, however, there’ve been no updates on the project since it was delayed to June 23, 2023, so that the visual effects artists working on the science fiction movie would have time to finish their mountain of work.

We know that Warner Bros plans to show the trailer during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show on February 12, 2023. Presumably, that’s what Muschietti is referring to, then? Although it’s also possible that Warner Bros are gearing up for an extensive press tour ahead of the film’s release.

The Flash will cross the finish line into theatres on June 16, 2023. While waiting for the scarlet speedster to arrive, why not check out our Aquaman 2 release date guide? We also have an article about all the other new movies coming in 2023.