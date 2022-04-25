Christopher Reeve’s Superman will reportedly cameo in The Flash

The Flash DCEU movie was already bringing back one legend – Michael Keaton’s Batman – and now it seems more could be joining in. It’s been reported that Christopher Reeve’s Superman could appear in the action movie.

Daniel RPK, a reporter and scooper largely dedicated to the DCEU and MCU, has said plans are in place for Reeve to make an appearance in the multiverse shattering adventure movie. Further details aren’t provided, likely because anything about the plot or inner workings of the Ezra Miller-led blockbuster are being held firmly under lock and key.

This latest titbit joins swirling rumours that Adam West, who played Bruce Wayne and his alter-ego, the dark knight in the Batman ’66 TV series, could also pop up. Of course, take all of these with a massive heap of salt, as they are just the subject of reporters who claim to have insider sources, but they sound feasible. We know The Flash is going to be dashing through DC films of old, and Batman ’66 and Superman ’78 seem prime for a brief detour.

The question is more how would they appear – Disney has used the likeness of deceased actors before, with that horrifying CGI Peter Cushing as Grand Moff Tarkin in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Warner Bros could follow suit, though it seems more likely we’ll get unused archive footage of some description if it happens at all.

Right now, The Flash is in post-production. The Flash release date was recently moved from November 2022 to June 2023 as part of a slate-wide shuffle within Warner Bros. That’s a lot of time to tinker with effects and decide what cameos and references to keep.

Ezra Miller will reprise their role as Barry Allen in The Flash, which is directed by Andy Muschietti. For more from the fastest man alive, check out our guide to the Arrowverse.