Robert Pattinson hints that The Batman sets up a sequel

Robert Pattinson has teased that The Batman sets up a potential sequel. In an interview with Total Film, the former vampire turned DCEU superhero explained that Matt Reeves’ unique take on the Dark Knight was an “unusual Batman story” in that it feels quite personal.

“It’s so strange, and kind of… It’s sad and quite touching,” Pattinson said. “It’s a really, really unusual Batman story, and it almost seems harder for me to imagine it being a series afterwards. I mean, they always have that little bit at the end, that’s like: ‘…and coming up!’ But other than that, it feels strangely personal. I think people will be quite shocked at how different it is.”

While Pattinson might not be able to imagine this new incarnation of the Caped Crusader having his own series of movies, we imagine executives at Warner Bros have other ideas. There have been rumours this new Batman action movie sets up a clash between Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne and a new incarnation of the most infamous Batman villain, the Joker.

It seems no comic book movie can avoid a sequel (except, of course, the magnificent Dredd because we can’t have nice things) even if one wasn’t planned. It’s rumoured that the script for Joker 2 was recently finished and that filming will begin soon.

There’s been no official word from Todd Phillips, Joaquin Phoenix, or Warner Bros but there are whispers the thriller movie will start filming next year. Phillips had previously claimed that Joker was a standalone movie, but its critical and financial success may have changed that.

The Batman is set for release on March 4.