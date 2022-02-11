Robert Pattinson unlikely to pursue porn career after The Batman sells out previews

To the collective dismay of Twilight mums and former ‘Team Edward’ stans, it looks like The Batman — which stars recovering vampire Robert Pattinson as a non-DCEU iteration of Bruce Wayne — it set to be a box office smash, with IMAX preview screenings selling out almost immediately.

The likely success of the thriller has come as a disappointment to many a R-Patz enthusiast after the former romance movie star joked in an interview with The Guardian that if the action movie doesn’t do well, he will be pivoting to a career in porn — or, more specifically, “art house porn.”

Of course, this is all tongue in cheek, but this hasn’t stopped passionate stans (and certain Digital Fix writers) from lamenting over what could have been. As several Twitter users demanded that we boycott the adventure film for the greater good (read: a naked Robert Pattinson), one fan appeared so traumatised by fledging preview sales that they entered their Donald Trump era, tweeting the now-viral battle cry to “STOP THE COUNT.” Another viral tweet, which resonated with quite literally thousands of netzians, included a user saying that they “wanna see the Pattussy”. Don’t we all.

According to ComicBook.com the now-sold-out IMAX Fan First Premieres for The Batman are taking place on March 1st in over 350 locations. The preview is dated so said fans can watch the film simultaneously with those attending the New York premiere.

As well as watching a special screening of The Batman in all its IMAX glory, every ticket purchased included a free comic book of Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale’s Batman: The Long Halloween #1. The rare comic includes an exclusive cover inspired by The Batman on the big screen.

I wanna see that Pattussy 😭 — barely alive (@Brwngod) February 10, 2022

According to Deadline, when sales for these tickets went live on February 8, they sold out almost immediately. In terms of box office success, the outlet also said that rivals estimate the detective movie to have an $100 million plus opening, putting at a similar scale to the box office success of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

If you want to be a traitor and watch The Batman, it is set to arrive in theatres on March 4, 2022. I hope you’re happy with yourself.