Robert Pattinson admits joke about “not working out” for The Batman haunts him

Robert Pattison is set to make his DCEU debut as Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves upcoming thriller movie The Batman. Scheduled to release on March 4, many fans are excited to see the star battle the Riddler (Paul Dano) on the streets of Gotham in the new stand-alone film. Pattison has also come out to assure fans that they won’t be disappointed with his action scene efforts. The star confirmed that he did actually train to prepare for The Batman despite his previous jokes about “not working out.”

In a past interview with the British edition of GQ, Pattison joked that he had barely hit the gym for the upcoming action movie, saying: “if you’re working out all the time, you’re part of the problem. You set a precedent. No one was doing this in the ’70s. Even James Dean – he wasn’t exactly ripped.'” However, in a new interview with Movie Maker, the star has now clarified that his previous words were just a joke, and that he did in fact train for the role of Gotham’s masked vigilante.

“That really came back to haunt me. I just always think it’s really embarrassing to talk about how you’re working out. I think it’s like an English thing,” the star explained. “Unless you are in the most unbelievable shape, where people are just genuinely curious, going, ‘How have you achieved, like, physical perfection?’ or whatever. You’re playing Batman. You have to work out.”

Pattinson explained how he is no stranger to having poor quotes follow him, and has now learned to laugh at himself. “I think I was doing the interview when I was in lockdown, as well, in England. … I was in a lower gear of working out,” Pattinson said. “It’s the same thing as saying in an interview when I was like 21 that I didn’t wash my hair. It just sticks for 15 years.”

Fans will get to see Pattison’s Bruce Wayne for themselves on March 4 – which Warner Bros has confirmed won’t be changing. Besides his DC adventures, the actor may be teaming up with Academy award-winning filmmaker Bong Joon-ho for a new project. Stay tuned for updates.

