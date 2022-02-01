The Batman poster has secret hidden riddles in it

Riddle me this! Hype levels for Matt Reeves The Batman are reaching fever pitch, with just a month to go until Bat-fans can weigh up where R-Batz rates in the pantheon of those who have donned the mantel of the caped crusader. Eager to find out more, fans have even spotted some hidden riddles on the official poster that are only fully revealed with a black light.

The messages say “You are a part of this too. Find out why,” with what looks like a code underneath. The code translates to “You are el rata alada” which leads you to rataalada.com where you will be asked to solve riddles three.

The Riddler (Paul Dano) will be the main villain of The Batman and unlike his portrayal by Frank Gorshin in the 1960s TV series or Jim Carrey in Joel Schumacher’s Batman Forever, this time he will be a sadistic serial killer. He will be joined on villain duties by Colin Farrell as The Penguin, who has already been given his own spin-off series on HBO Max.

Some things we know about The Batman include the fact that it will be the longest ever Batman movie, at almost three hours. We also know that, for once, we won’t be watching Bruce Wayne’s parents die in an alley, but we’ll believe that when we (don’t) see it. And despite being promised that it’s dark, violent and nasty – it will still be rated PG-13.

We also know that it has nothing to do with DCEU, so don’t be expecting cameos from the rest of the Justice League.

You can see the poster reveal in this tweet from The Batman Film News;

If you use blacklight on #TheBatman poster, you’ll discover some things 👀 pic.twitter.com/HnrwdWyDkP — The Batman Film News 🦇 (@TheBatmanFilm_) January 31, 2022

