The Batman director Matt Reeves says spin-off series will focus on Arkham Asylum

You’d think that with the release of your biggest movie to date, you’d be entirely focused on that, but not Matt Reeves. The director may be busy promoting The Batman right now, with the superhero detective movie releasing in cinemas on March 4, 2022, but he is already turning his attention to one of the Batman spin-off TV series heading to HBO, and hinted that we could see Arkham Asylum in the show.

The Batman sees Robert Pattinson become the latest Batman actor to take on the mantle of the caped crusader as the DCEU continues to expand, in a gritty, crime thriller movie which has Gotham’s vigilante facing off against Batman villain The Riddler. And, we’ll be seeing plenty more bad guys in Matt Reeves’ new Batverse.

In an interview with the Toronto Sun, Reeves discussed how he put everything into this one Batman movie, just in case there are no more. But the filmmaker has grand designs for the future, including an Arkham Asylum spin-off series and the already announced Penguin spin-off series.

“We’re doing another series that connects to Arkham (Asylum),” Reeves confirmed. “We are talking and thinking about the next movie, but to be honest with you, at the moment, I really want the audience to connect with this. And I really believe they will because I think Rob is an incredible Batman,” he adds.

That’s all the details Reeves had to offer at this stage, but the prospect of a live-action visit to Arkham Asylum is very exciting indeed. Especially considering the dark, disturbing approach the director has already taken with The Riddler, and his murky depiction of Gotham City.

The Batman is in cinemas on March 4, 2022, and is rated PG-13 in the US. That’s not the case in the UK however, where the action movie has a 15 rating, much to the surprise of the film’s star, Robert Pattinson.