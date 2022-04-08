Eddie Redmayne didn’t recognise Robert Pattinson training for Batman

Eddie Redmayne, the star of the fantasy movie Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, has revealed that The Batman has made Robert Pattinson jacked beyond recognition. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor shared how he ran into his long-time friend at the gym. Following the DC training regime, Pattinson was so physically changed that Redmayne didn’t even realise it was him.

Before Redmayne dived into the world of Harry Potter, and Pattinson put on a black cape, the two actors had known each other for years and were part of the same A-lister friend group, which included the likes of Andrew Garfield. So it comes as a bit of a shock to learn that Redmayne couldn’t recognise Pattinson once he got buff for the 2022 action movie, The Batman.

“One day, I went to the gym, and I walked in, and there was this guy with, like, a high ponytail. Massive. Doing the most extraordinary stunts I’ve ever seen with his stunt director,” Redmayne recalled. “And it was that slightly embarrassing thing when you’re a skinny runt, and you go into a gym, and there’s someone – and this is the same gym that, like, Jason Momoa goes to.”

“You’re quite used to big guys. And I walk in, and there’s this guy, and this guy goes, ‘hi,’ and I go, ‘hi,’ and then I just sort of sit there watching him do these incredible things while I, sort of, you know, weakly do a sit up in the corner,” he continued. “Anyway, after, like, forty minutes of doing this, I sort of go – not forty minutes, ten minutes – I go to sort of scuttle off, and as I’m going, this guy goes, ‘bye Eddie!’ And I look back, and it was Rob! And he was so physically changed, and he had a man-bun.”

Redmayne isn’t the first person to be shocked by Pattinson’s new look. Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman saw Pattinson take on the role of Gotham’s caped crusader. When casting was first announced for the thriller movie, many fans were worried that the lean guy from the Twilight movies wouldn’t be up to Bruce Wayne’s superhero standards.

However, since The Batman’s release, it has become clear that Pattinson embodied the role perfectly, and physically prepared himself for all of the adrenaline racing stunts that we see in the flick. Currently, The Batman holds 85% on Rotten Tomatoes, and Pattinson has definitely secured his name in the DC hall of fame.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is out now in UK theatres, and is set to hit the US on April 15.