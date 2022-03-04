Who is The Batman dedicated to?

After years of anticipation, The Batman is finally here! Let’s not forget, this DCEU project which was actually first announced way back in 2014, and has undergone huge changes along the way, including a new Batman actor, a new director, and multiple delays due to Covid-19. There’s certainly a lot to unpack from this superhero detective movie, but there’s one particularly emotional detail that needs addressing, and that is the dedication Matt Reeves has placed in the credits of the movie.

The Batman brings a darker and more gritty, violent version of the Caped Crusader to the screen than we have ever seen before in a Batman movie, with Robert Pattinson delivering a fascinating portrayal of our favourite vigilante. But it’s not all doom and gloom, with Matt Reeves ensuring that the movie paid its respect to someone close to him, during the end-credits.

If you’ve seen The Batman already, and if you’re patient enough to sit through the credits, you may have spotted a touching tribute to a man named Andrew Jack. Naturally, you may have left the cinema wondering who this man is, and why Matt Reeves dedicated The Batman to him. Well, we did some research and we have the answers for you.

who is andrew jack?

Andrew Jack was the dialect coach on the production for The Batman, meaning he is responsible for helping actors like Robert Pattinson get their accent, and Bat-voice, just right. Sadly, Jack died during the filming of The Batman, due to Covid complications, on March 31, 2021.

Matt Reeves described Jack as “a beloved crew member” during an interview with The Daily Beast, and said his death was the hardest and most heart-breaking moment of the complicated production. It is very fitting, that Reeves dedicated The Batman to his colleague, in a way that recognised Jack’s incredible legacy in the world of film.

Prior to working on The Batman, Jack had contributed to film productions across three decades, playing a part in dialect coaching for huge movies like The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and the James Bond franchise, where he worked with Pierce Brosnan for three movies.

And, Jack also had a small acting part in the Star Wars universe too, appearing on-screen in both The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, as Major, and then General, Caluan Ematt.

The Batman is in cinemas now.