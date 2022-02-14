The Batman fan to skip birth of his child to avoid spoilers

Listen, nobody likes spoilers. I had over 100 words muted on Twitter in order to avoid spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home. But at what point does spoiler-dodging go too far? In a recent post on popular subreddit ‘Am I The Asshole?’ it looks like we finally have our answer, as for one user’s husband, watching The Batman on its release date comes first — even though the release date is also her due date. He’s adamant that he needs to see the thriller movie to avoid spoilers, but not everyone agrees.

The pregnant 25-year-old, who kept their identity anonymous, wrote: “My husband and I are expecting a baby. As you may know, there is a new Batman movie releasing in early March. My husband is a big fan of that kind of stuff and wants to see it opening day. The issue is that our estimated due date is exactly on that day. I know that only a fraction of babies are actually born on the exact due day but I have always been very regular on my periods and I have a feeling that I may be one of those cases.”

She continued: “He says it is important to see the movie the first day because of spoilers and that, even I end up having the baby that day while he is watching the movie, at worst he would arrived a few hours late and is not such a big deal. He says I am being irrational and emotional because of being pregnant. I am upset because I feel deprioritised by him. Am I the Asshole?”

In response to her post, several Reddit users pointed out that her husband, who is 28 years old, could go to the movie but keep his phone on in case his wife goes into labour. However, further comments suggest that the husband seems pretty damn adamant that if he goes to the movie, he will be keeping his phone off, baby or no baby.

Of course, we at The Digital Fix don’t like to judge or make any assumptions, but the good news is that people on Reddit do. Almost unanimously, the verdict of the subreddit, which has 3.6 million members, was simple: the wife wasn’t the asshole. And as for the husband, the commenters didn’t mince their words.

“Ask him if he thinks Batman will be the one to carry his next child because it won’t be OP [the original poster],” one user said. “Yeah it’s shocking. I’m honestly not sure I could forgive him if he chose Bruce Wayne over our baby,” another added.

“Even Bruce Wayne, for all his questionable choices regarding child rearing, would consider him an idiot for that,” a third, and our personal favourite comment said.

Warner will birth The Batman in theatres on March 4, but for the love of God, if your wife is halfway through labour, maybe wait for the action movie to arrive on streaming services instead.