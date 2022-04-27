The Batman 2 officially in development

There’s something in the way… a second The Batman movie, that is. As part of its highly-anticipated presentation at LA’s CinemaCon event, Warner Bros announced that Robert Pattinson would return as the Caped Crusader for a follow-up to the thriller movie along with director Matt Reeves.

While nothing was revealed in terms of plot and other returning cast members, Matt Reeves said during the presentation that more would be revealed about The Batman 2 “in a CinemaCon to come.” Briefly appearing on-stage, Reeves said, “Thank you all for your tremendous support for The Batman. We couldn’t have gotten here without the faith and enthusiasm of all your teams around the world. I’m excited to jump back into this world for the next chapter.”

Given the explosive success of The Batman — which catches up with Bruce Wayne two years into his journey as The Dark Knight as he faces off against Batman villain The Riddler (Paul Dano) — a sequel to the action movie shouldn’t come as a surprise. As well as having the biggest opening weekend for 2022, it also became the first movie of the year to surpass $750 million at the box office.

Although there’s no information about a potential release date, producer Dylan Clark previously declared that a sequel would be out by 2027, telling ComicBook.com, “I will go on record and say that it will be less than five years” until it comes out.”

During CinemaCon, Warner Bros also announced release dates for Wonka, the Barbie movie, and Shazam: Fury of the Gods — so there are plenty of films to look forward to before we see emo Batman return to the big screen.

The Batman is now available to watch on HBO Max in the US and to rent on streaming services like Amazon Prime Video