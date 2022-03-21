The Batman 4K Blu-ray and DVD coming June – pre-order now

Seems like The Batman has only just skulked into theatres, and the home media release of the thriller movie is on the way. Eager fans of the DCEU-adjacent film will have to wait until June to take it home on a disc, but the good news is you can pre-order now.

The Batman 4K Ultra Blu-ray is available for order right now at a number of outlets. Heralding former Twilight star Robert Pattinson‘s as a new Dark Knight, The Batman is directed by Matt Reeves, who spearheaded the 2010 Planet of the Apes trilogy. In contrast to Ben Affleck’s middle-aged protector, Pattinson is playing a younger Bruce Wayne, who finds himself up against a fearsome serial killer, the mysterious Riddler, played by Paul Dano.

The cast is truly stacked, with Zoe Kravitz as Selina ‘Catwoman’ Kyle, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as Oswald ‘Penguin’ Cobblepot. All of which contribute to Reeves’s hard-boiled interpretation of the caped crusader, and the cold, shadowy alleyways of Gotham city.

Thus far, The Batman has been a hit with fans and critics. Our Tom Percival called it “epic and stylish” in his review, a feeling bolstered by an 85% Rotten Tomatoes.

The Batman lands on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD June 13. If you’d like to secure your copy, you can pre-order now at the link above. This ensures you get the movie, as well as all the packaged extras, which, though they’ve yet to be announced, are sure to be worthwhile.

What better way to rewatch before The Batman 2, eh?