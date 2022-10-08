The Ayer cut of Suicide Squad exists, and a fan has seen it

The #ReleaseTheAyerCut movement has just had a new boost, after David Ayer confirmed that he has shown his cut of Suicide Squad to a fan. Ayer is the director of the 2016 anti-hero superhero movie Suicide Squad.

Suicide Squad had a strong box-office performance, but is now regarded as one of the worst superhero action movies of recent times. Critics panned the movie upon its release, and were much more favourable to its sequel, the James Gunn movie, The Suicide Squad. The Suicide Squad took itself less seriously, embracing its ridiculous premise and being a comedy movie first and foremost.

However, fans of Ayer’s original Suicide Squad movie still aren’t happy. Following the success of the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement, a similar movement was started for David Ayer’s movie, aiming to get the director’s own cut of the movie to be released. This is because Ayer has been public about his unhappiness with the theatrical cut of the movie, and supposed studio interference with it.

Now, Ayer has confirmed that he has shown a fan his own cut of the action thriller movie. The self-described ‘official account for the #ReleaseTheAyerCut movement’ posted on Twitter, claiming that Ayer had shown them the movie. Ayer responded, confirming the news.

For fans involved, or interested, in the #ReleaseTheAyerCut movement, this is a big moment. It proves that his cut of the DC movie exists, and that Ayer is willing to show it it to people.

Whether or not this will push the studio to release an ‘Ayer cut’ of Suicide Squad, as they did with Zach Snyder’s Justice League, is still unlikely though. Warner Bros. have moved on from Suicide Squad, with its sequel, since 2016, and David Ayer just doesn’t have the same name recognition or weight as Zach Snyder.

So, while the release of an ‘Ayer cut’ Suicide Squad remains improbable, fans now know one thing: if they support Ayer enough, and are vocal enough online, there might be the chance that the director will show them the movie himself.

For more superhero madness, check out our guide on how to watch the Batman movies in order.