Strangers Things star wants to join the DCEU as a specific hero

The young cast of Stranger Things had better start thinking about their next jobs, as the Stranger Things season 5 release date will mark the end of the Netflix series. For Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas in the TV series, a role in the DCEU is on the bucket list.

McLaughlin already has one major film role to his name, appearing alongside Idris Elba in the Netflix movie Concrete Cowboy in 2020. He’s looking beyond the modern Western though, and has his sights set on securing a part in a superhero movie. After all, his time in the fantasy series world of Hawkins will soon be over.

Speaking at Heroes Comic-Con in Brussels (via Insert Coin), McLaughlin commented on the idea of appearing in the world of the MCU or in a DC movie in the future.

“What other movie would I like… I want to do a superhero film. I would love to play Static Shock honestly. I would want to do something like a superhero, or even something… it doesn’t matter. I’m really open to being any character. I feel like I can play anybody honestly,” McLaughlin said.

“I feel like how I pick my films is really what speaks to me. I’m also developing other projects myself that will be coming out. Not soon, but soon. But yeah, it really doesn’t matter actually. It’s just whatever project speaks to me and my creativity,” he added.

While Static Shock may not be one of the more prominent DC heroes, he is certainly a character that would be fascinating to see brought to life on the big screen. Let’s see if the top dogs at Warner Bros give the idea for the action movie the greenlight!

