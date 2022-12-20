People think this Smile star should play Green Arrow, and he agrees

It appears the DC movie universe is starting all over again, with James Gunn and Peter Safran seemingly cleaning house and looking for new actors to fill the main roles in their superhero movie world. If they’re looking for a Green Arrow, Kyle Gallner might be their man.

Gallner starred in horror movies like Smile and Scream in 2022, two of the highest-grossing movies in the genre this year. The success of those projects has really put Gallner on the map and now fans are even suggesting he take on a big role in the arena of capes and cowls.

Maybe that should be bow and arrows, actually, after one Twitter user put forward the idea of Gallner playing Green Arrow.

Gallner quote-tweeted the original post and said: “I mean look… The gym part a lot of people could do… But can they do the gym AND grow the stache?” The actor then added another tweet revealing that he already enjoys a spot of archery.

We are yet to see Green Arrow on the big screen, though the character has been a prominent part of the Arrowverse across various TV series, where he is played by Stephen Amell.

With Henry Cavill exiting the DCEU once more leaving Man of Steel 2 dead in the water, as well as Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman currently looking unlikely to receive a third movie, it appears everything is changing under the leadership of Gunn and Safran. Potential projects such as Black Adam 2 are now at risk, too.

