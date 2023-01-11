Shazam 2 trailer is (finally) coming soon, teases director

The DCEU has had a tough time lately. Following the appointment of James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over the IP, we have seen tons of DC movies such as Wonder Woman 3 and Black Adam 2 get the boot. But amid all the carnage before a new era of DC is introduced, it looks like Shazam is here to save the day.

Zachary Levi is set to return as the hilarious superhero in Shazam 2 – titled Shazam! Fury of the Gods – on March 17, 2023. Filming for the superhero movie ended in August 2021, and after some rescheduling and delays, it looks like a final cut is ready to go and be promoted before the action movie’s release.

Director David F. Sandberg has revealed via Instagram that a new trailer for Shazam 2 is on its way!

Posting a pic of an MPAA rating card to his followers via an Instagram story, Sandberg revealed that he had just watched the new teaser. “Really liking this new trailer!” He wrote, adding, “(You’ll see it before the month is over).”

With that in mind, it looks like we will see the new teaser sometime in January 2023. We are curious to see the reception to the new clip, as Shazam 2 hasn’t had the best of luck on the trailer front.

The last trailer for the fantasy movie to be released was heavily criticised for its unfunny one-liners, which were reportedly added in just for the teaser. Only time will tell if Shazam 2 can redeem itself in the court of public trailer opinion.

In terms of Shazam’s future in DC, it is still pretty unclear. However, Zachary Levi did let fans know back in 2022 that he is still officially the character, for now, at least. For more super fun, here is everything we know about the Aquaman 2 release date.