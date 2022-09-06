Shazam 2 isn’t reshooting anything, says director

Shazam 2 amassed a lot of speculation when its release date was pushed back from December 2022 to March 2023. However, contrary to rumours circulating around the web, the DC movie‘s director David Sandberg is adamant that the delayed superhero movie, which will see Zachary Levi reprise his role as Shazam, isn’t due to last-minute reshoots.

The director revealed this during a Q&A session on his Instagram page, wherein a fan asked if the rumours of reshoots were true, or if it was just “fake news.” In response to the question, Sandberg said, “No. I’ve seen reports that Shazam is being ‘retooled’ but it’s not true. The cut has been locked for quite some time and we’re doing the final mix, colour and vfx right now.”

He added, “Everyone is happy with the film and we’re not going to work longer on it just because of the release date shift. They figured Aquaman’s previous date was better for us and that’s the reason we moved. Definitely not shooting more.”

Aquaman 2, which stars Jason Momoa, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman among others, originally had the spring 2023 slot before the fantasy movie‘s own release date was pushed back until December 2023.

After HBO Max movie Batgirl was entirely scrapped by Warner Bros, there’s been a lot of speculation about the future of the DCEU. This speculation was further fuelled by the controversy surrounding The Flash star Ezra Miller, whose own solo movie is still tipped to hit theatres in June 2023. However, it looks like The Flash, along with Shazam 2 and Aquaman 2, are still going ahead.

Meanwhile, Black Adam, a movie centred on Shazam’s arch enemy, will be released in theatres on November 2022.