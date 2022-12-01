Shazam 2 director reveals controversial line from trailer has been cut

The trailer for the DC movie, Shazam 2 – titled Shazam! Fury of the Gods – has caused quite a stir online. In the promotional clip, Zachary Levi’s hero is in full force, giving fans the same light-hearted vibes and humour from the first film. However, one particular line from Levi in the trailer won’t be in the final cut of the action movie, as director David F. Sandberg reveals.

In the latest trailer for Shazam 2, which follows the first teaser revealed at San Diego Comic-Con in 2022, the titular hero throws a massive vehicle at his enemy and follows up the attack with the very on the nose, “I just threw a truck at a Dragon, I love my life” line. When it was first revealed, this brief moment caused some fans to comment on the humour.

It is no secret that superhero movies have a certain brand of family-friendly and action-focused humour. They are packed with one-liners and strategically placed puns and tend to involve at least one character stating the obvious. Dialogue like “they are right behind me, aren’t they?” is a staple that most comic book movies and sitcoms seem to share.

While there is nothing wrong with that kind of humour, the new trailer did cause some criticism for having it. The Twitter user @InsaneLetterbox shared the clip, writing: “Absolutely the worst thing comic book movie humour ever created was this trope.”

However, Sandberg responded to the mentioned Tweet, assuring fans that the line isn’t in the film. It was just added for the trailer. “FYI that line is not in the movie. It’s just in the trailer,” he wrote.

FYI that line is not in the movie. It’s just in the trailer. — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) November 30, 2022

So, there you go, concerned cinephiles! You can now breathe a sigh of relief…at least for now. Shazam is a great character filled with comedic potential that can go above typical comic book movie humour. However, we will only be able to see if Sandberg exceeds our expectations once we see the fantasy movie for ourselves.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theatres on March 17, 2023. For more picks, here are the 2023 movies that we can’t wait to see.