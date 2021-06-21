Shazam 2 director shares first official look at new costumes

Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg has shared the first official look at the Shazam family’s new super suits. Sandberg shared the picture, which shows the assembled Shazam Family in their fancy new duds because he wanted to stay ahead of any potential leaks. He tweeted: “Don’t know how long we can keep the new suits from leaking, so here’s a pic I took the other day”.

While the suits look pretty similar to those seen in the first Shazam movie, they defintiely look a bit more mature (for lack of a better word), featuring metallic details, darker colours, and more pronounced thunderbolts than the previous suits. One big change is that Mary Marvel is now played by Grace Fulton in both her teen and adult form.

This isn’t the first image Sandberg’s teased us with. Earlier this month, he shared a short clip of Shazam (Zachary Levi) pottering around in the dark, his new suit just about visible in the dim light, in a clear nod to the DCEU’s reputation for making its superheroic characters a bit edgier than those hailing from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Based on the comicbook Shazam!, Fury of the Gods tells the story of Billy Batson (Asher Angel), a teenage boy who becomes a superhero when he speaks the magic word “shazam!”.

A sequel to the 2019 film Shazam!, plot details for Fury of the Gods are being kept ultra-secret. That said, we know that Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu are playing the daughter’s of Atlas and Mark Strong told Den of Geek that they were the villains of the movie.

One more thing we know is that Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) won’t be the movie’s villain. When asked about, Adam appearing in the film on social media, Sandberg said: “No, he has his own movie”.

