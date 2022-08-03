Save Batgirl trends after DCEU movie reportedly cancelled

Batgirl was set to be one of the most hyped releases on streaming service HBO Max. However, after reports circulated that the action movie was shelved by Warner Bros, fans fought back.

According to Variety, Batgirl being axed “was not driven by the quality of the film or the commitment of the filmmakers, but by the desire for the studio’s slate of DC features to be at a blockbuster scale.” Musical star Leslie Grace was set to debut in the titular role, with J.K. Simmons returning as Commissioner Gordon. Michael Keaton was also set to reprise his role as Batman, while Brendan Fraser was cast as Batman villain Firefly.

The thriller movie had a $90 million budget, and had already completed filming, with a digital release set for later this year. This has made fans all the more determined to convince Warner Bros to backtrack and give the DC movie a chance, with #SaveBatgirl trending on social media platforms on Twitter along with the names of the cast members.

“The Batgirl team does not deserve this,” one Twitter user wrote. “A line that should never be crossed has been crossed, this is extremely offensive towards the fans and the cast, everyone who worked on this film. My heart literally hurts for them.”

This news comes at a time where questions are also being raised over The Flash solo movie, with Barry Allen actor Ezra Miller being involved in a number of high-profile controversies. Of course, this led to comparisons being made on social media, with one Twitter user adding, “I’m not that upset over the loss of potentially The Flash but damn keep Leslie Grace as Batgirl and Brendan Fraser as Firefly.”

As noted by Variety, this decision came as a “shock” because “studios almost never shelve productions outright” — and Twitter users claiming to have worked in the industry reiterated these claims. “As someone who works in the film industry myself, I have never heard of a movie being fully shot and then being cancelled in post-production,” one user wrote. “This is extremely unfair to the stars, directors and everyone involved in the production.”

