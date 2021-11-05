Ryan Reynolds believes Wonder Woman could beat up Deadpool and Black Adam

Ryan Reynolds has recently revealed that if he and his Red Notice co-stars, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, had to have a superhero standoff, Gadot would come out on top. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, at Red Notice’s L.A. premiere, the MCU actor said that if Wonder Woman, Black Adam, and Deadpool fought – Wonder Woman would win.

Although Reynolds, Gadot and Johnson have recently teamed up to star in Netflix’s action movie Red Notice, the actors are generally known for their roles in separate superhero franchises. Currently, Johnson is preparing for his DCEU debut as Black Adam, and Gal Gadot has recently finished Wonder Woman: 1984. Reynolds has become one of Marvel’s big screen icons with Deadpool, though we’re still waiting for confirmation he’ll return for Deadpool 3. When asked which one of their spandex-wearing characters would win a fight, Reynolds settled on Wonder Woman.

“Black Adam, we don’t really know. We can’t rush to judgement before all the facts are in there,” Reynolds explained. “I guess that’s going to be a weird fight. I’m kind of unkillable. I don’t know what Wonder Woman’s status is there in the unkillable department -though she seems fairly unkillable.”

“Dwayne’s going to go just right away with Black Adam, I think,” Reynolds continued. “Gal’s going to have a little humility about it and say Wonder Woman or probably Black Adam, and I’m just gonna go with Wonder Woman.”

However, despite Reynolds saying he’d pick his own character Johnson agreed that Wonder Woman would be the winner in a fight between their characters.

“You have Deadpool and Wonder Woman and a guy who’s famous for wearing a fanny pack; that’s really about it,” he joked, referring to the viral pic of him wearing a turtleneck. “Who wins in a fight between Black Adam and Wonder Woman and Deadpool? Easily hands down, Wonder Woman.”

Despite all the Wonder Woman appreciation among the trio, we won’t really be able to judge which hero would beat the other up officially until Black Adam drops. Hiram Garcia – a producer on Black Adam – has hinted that there may be a potential Wonder Woman crossover with Johnson’s superhero, so who knows? Maybe we’ll get a clear answer to which DC character is a better fighter soon.

Black Adam is currently scheduled to hit theatres on July 29, 2022. Red Notice is in theatres now and will be available on Netflix on November 12.