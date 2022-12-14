Robert Pattinson’s Batman could have bigger part in DCEU

In October 2022, DCEU fans got some major news – James Gunn and Peter Safran were announced as the new heads of DC Studios. And following the beginning of their new roles, it looks like the superhero movies in this new era of DC are aiming to be more interconnected and cohesive then ever before.

According to Variety, a well-placed source has said that “Gunn and Safran are exploring the possibility of incorporating filmmaker Matt Reeves’ iteration of Batman with actor Robert Pattinson into their wider universe.”

If this were true, it does suggest that at least the justice league side of the current DCEU will have a clean slate and that, sorry to any Snyder-verse fans, Batman actor Ben Affleck won’t be returning as Gotham’s dark knight as Pattinson will be the character going forward in the IP.

While nothing has been fully confirmed, and it’s important to remember that its likely nothing will continue to be confirmed – at least till after the current bill of DC movies featuring legacy characters such as Aquaman 2 hit cinemas – it does suggest that DC’s new vision will be crossing the bridge between the separate fanbases of the IP.

The Batman was never part of the extended universe and instead existed as its own entity. The melding into a singular canon may seem like a huge and risky change considering DC’s very distinct audience – those that follow the DCEU, those that are still dreaming of Snyder’s version of the DC timeline, and those who prefer standalone DC-based stories such as The Joker.

However, Gunn is mindful of his approach and is ready for the challenge. Taking to Twitter, the director shared a thread detailing to followers the progress with the DCEU and putting concerns to rest.

“Peter & I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told & in the audience itself & there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation, and gaming,” he wrote.

“But, in the end, the drawbacks of that transitional period were dwarfed by the creative possibilities & the opportunity to build upon what has worked in DC so far & to help rectify what has not.”

“We know we are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way,” Gunn continued. “But we can promise everything we do is done in the service of the STORY & in the service of the DC CHARACTERS we know you cherish and we have cherished our whole lives.”

So, DC fans, let’s all rest easy for now. While the upcoming changes may be massive, they are being handled by a passionate team. More updates on the new era of DC will likely come out in 2024.

