The Riddler’s website has finished its epic countdown

Riddle me this: what happens when The Riddler’s website – which has been counting down for a week – finally reaches 100%? Well, you get a whole bunch of Gotham-related photographs and documents to sift through, it would seem.

The message on rataalada.com now reads; “You’ve come this far. Now, let’s see if you’re willing to discover more. While you unmask everything that has yet to be revealed, I’m safe here. With my new friend. We will see you soon.” It then says: CLICK FOR REWARD. If you’re brave enough to click, you will be gifted with a zip file entitled; “Know what I know.”

The file contains many photographs of The Riddler’s surveillance of Batman and his parents, as well as other prominent figures in Gotham, such as DA Gil Colson (Peter Sarsgaard), Commissioner Savage (Alex Ferns) and Mayor Mitchell (Rupert Penry-Jones). It also contains a journal, covered in The Riddler’s scrawl – that will require some time and patience to trawl through for clues.

Fans had been hoping for something more in the way of a further post-credit scene or more clues regarding a sequel. Although, the nerdiest Bat-fans amongst you will have enough material here to keep you busy for days.

The Batman opened last weekend to over $250 million and is the second-biggest hit of the pandemic era, after Spider-Man: No Way Home. The three-hour run-time obviously hasn’t deterred people from turning up to movie theatres in droves. Robert Pattinson has also proved himself as worthy of the cowl, after much initial skepticism when his casting was announced.

