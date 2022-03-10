Huge release schedule shuffle announced by Warner Bros

A big shake up of Warner Bros upcoming release schedule has been announced, affecting the next four DCEU movies, as well as Wonka starring Timothée Chalamet. Most are delays, but Shazam 2 has actually been brought forward by six whole months.

The first DCEU movie to be moved is Black Adam, moving from July to October 21. Shazam! Fury of the Gods moves from June 2023 to December 12, 2022. Fans are expecting there to be some connection between Black Adam and Shazam (as there is in the comics), and that Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam might make a cameo in the Shazam sequel starring Zachary Levi. Or vice versa. Therefore these two movies moving closer together could be part of a strategy to connect the two characters.

Both The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom have been pushed back due to Covid-related delays affecting the post-production of visual effects. Aquaman 2 moves from December to March 17, 2023 and The Flash moves from November, all the way to June 23, 2023. The Flash stars Ezra Miller and both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton (who have, of course, both played Batman) are expected to appear.

“We’re thrilled to bring Shazam! Fury of the Gods to audiences as a Christmas gift this year,” said Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros. president of domestic distribution. “Families of all ages will really enjoy it.”

Wonka, directed by Paddington’s Paul King and starring Chalamet, Olivia Colman and Sally Hawkins, moves from March 2023 to December 15, 2023. Finally, The Meg 2: The Trench has been given a release date of August 4, 2023.

While we wait to find out more about the upcoming DC movies, check out how to watch the existing DC movies in order.