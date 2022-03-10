Colin Farrell’s HBO Max Penguin series gets official greenlight

The Batman has been a monster hit for Warner Bros, so it’s unsurprising that attention has turned to the DCEU adjacent series’ future. We already know, courtesy of director Matt Reeves that The Batman 2 is in very early development but now Colin Farrell’s HBO Max TV series focusing on the Penguin has got the greenlight.

The series, which is using the working title The Penguin, will explore the famous Batman villain’s origin but give it a ‘Scarface-like’ twist. Farrell is reported to be returning for the show, and it’s believed he’ll be wearing the prosthetics that made him completely unrecognisable in Reeves’ action movie.

Lauren LeFranc, who previously worked on the MCU spin-off Agents of SHIELD, is on writing duties and will act as showrunner. Reeves will also be keeping a finger in the penguin pie as well serving as the show’s executive producer alongside Farrell. The announcement that The Penguin is moving forward seems to back up Reeve’s previous claims that his Batman movie is the start of a new Batverse.

Two other Batman spin-offs have been announced, but we’ve bad news about one of them. It was reported that Reeves was working on a series set within Arkham Asylum – the facility that housesBatman’ss rogues – as well as a show about Gotham’s police force.

Unfortunately, the Gotham cop show seems to have accidentally wandered down crime alley and had a bullet put in its head because reeves told the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast that those plans were on hold.

Batman: Arkham Asylum The Deluxe Edition $34.99 $24.60 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Apparently, the show has evolved into the Arkham series. “That story has story has kind of evolved,” Reeves explained.”We’re actually now more into the realm of exactly what would happen in the world of Arkham as it relates coming off of our movie, and some of the characters almost leaning into the idea o it’s like a horror movie or a haunted house that is Arkham”

If you can’t get enough of the Caped Crusader, check out our list of the best Batman actors or you could go to the cinema and watch The Batman now.