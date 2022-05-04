Peacemaker spin-off starring Viola Davis in the works for HBO Max

It seems certain sections of the DCEU‘s Suicide Squad will live to fight another day, with Viola Davis set to reprise her role as Amanda Waller for a Peacemaker spin-off series on the streaming service HBO Max. After the positive reaction to the Peacemaker series, starring John Cena, Warner Bros is moving ahead with plans to expand on that part of their universe, and Davis is next in line to continue her story.

Davis first appeared as Amanda Waller, the tenacious founder of Task Force X, also known as the Suicide Squad, in the much-maligned movie of the same name back in 2016. The Oscar-winning actor has returned to the role twice already, in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, and more recently, in a cameo role in the Peacemaker series.

But now, according to Deadline, Davis will lead her own spin-off series, and is also rumoured to be executive producing the project. It is believed that this will be the secret DCEU TV series that James Gunn confirmed he was working on.

Way back in January 2022, Gunn confirmed that his next collaboration with Warner Bros and DC was underway. At the time, he said the project was tied to the same universe as his Suicide Squad characters, but confirmed that the new series wouldn’t be “as much as a comedy.”

It figures then, that the Amanda Waller series would be the same project Gunn spoke of, given her connections to the two Suicide Squad movies, and the more serious tone of her character. We would expect the Amanda Waller series to be more of a crime-thriller based TV show, digging deeper into her role with the US government.

This news comes on the back of Peacemaker being greenlit for a second season, after a hugely successful first season in the US and eventually, the UK. You can check out everything we know about the future of the anti-hero in our Peacemaker season 2 guide.