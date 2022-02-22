Peacemaker’s finale originally included more Justice League members

The finale of DCEU sleeper hit Peacemaker included a lot of familiar faces like Aquaman and The Flash —but according to some social media posts, there were meant to be a few more cameos of other members of the Justice League.

In the final episode of TV series Peacemaker, which stars wrestler and comedy actor John Cena, we saw the previously-overlooked DC hero cross paths with several members of the Justice League. While Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller appeared as Arthur Price and Barry Allen respectively, we also saw clever silhouettes of Wonder Woman and Superman with Gal Gadot and Henry Cavill presumably unable (or unwilling) to reprise their former roles.

However, there were some notable absences. With the finale of Peacemaker showing the anti-hero cross paths with members of Snyder’s iteration of Justice League, it would have made sense for Batman and Cyborg to make an appearance in some form — although, as we know, the actors for these roles, Ben Affleck and Ray Fisher, both had notoriously messy departures from the DCEU and Warner Bros as a whole.

According to Twitter user Matt Turner, who works as an actor and model, he worked on Peacemaker as a stand-in for Affleck’s Batman, and also claimed that there was meant to be a Cyborg double in the scene, too.

Sharing photos of himself wearing what appears to be a copy of Affleck’s Batman suit, Turner wrote, “After that epic Peacemaker finale I can finally post this. Sadly I (and Cyborg) were cut from the final edit. Why? Only James Gunn and Warner Bros. know.”

While it's disappointing to be scrubbed out, this was still a blast, and a dream come true to wear the suit!!! Big thanks to everyone involved!!#batman #dccomics #cosplay #dc #actor #justiceleague — Matt Turner 🇨🇦 (@TunaPhish09) February 19, 2022

He added, “While it’s disappointing to be scrubbed out, this was still a blast, and a dream come true to wear the suit. Big thanks to everyone involved!”

When asked by Variety why Cyborg and Batman’s scenes were purportedly cut, Peacemaker showrunner James Gunn said, “You know, I don’t know what I can -There are reasons for [their absences], but I’m actually uncertain whether I can say what those reasons are. It might have to do with future stuff.”

US fans can watch all eight episodes of Peacemaker on streaming service HBO Max now.