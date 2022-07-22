DC has no plans for more SnyderVerse movies, says Jim Lee

It looks like the Snyderverse may be no more — according to DC executive Jim Lee, at least. Zack Snyder, known for his work on action movies like 300 and Sucker Punch, was the go-to director for countless DCEU films as Warner Bros tried to build its own superhero cinematic universe to rival the MCU.

Snyder worked on DCEU movies like Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, and, most famously, Justice League. After stepping away as director during the production process, impassioned fans (and a lot of bots, according to Warner), campaigned for the release the ‘Snyder Cut’ of the film — which eventually dropped on HBO Max.

But after lacklustre reviews for several of Snyder’s DCEU movies along with the controversy that came with Justice League and, most recently, the various arrests of The Flash actor and the star of DC solo movie Ezra Miller, Jim Lee appeared to make it clear at San Diego Comic-Con that he is hoping to take the cinematic universe in a different direction.

Twitter user @EarthOneCarlos was present during a SDCC panel entitled ‘Spotlight Panel on Jim Lee’. During the panel, the DC executive was asked if he was currently working on anything from the SynderVerse, and whether he’d be willing to continue to expand the cinematic universe if he wasn’t currently.

In news that may disappoint Snyder enthusiasts, Lee said “there’s no plan for additional work on that material.” However, he did praise the Snyder Cut of Justice League.

“You know what’s amazing? Is that we spent two years in lockdown and here we are back at a convention, celebrating the art form; feeling good,” he said. “I work on the projects that are in development, and so I think [Zack Snyder’s Justice League] was Zack’s vision realized and it was a really satisfying story told, but there’s no plan for additional work on that material.”

“So, I was happy to help contribute to the pitch for the other stuff, and it was kind of fun to actually see that stuff get out there cause I did that stuff years ago… I actually thought it had been erased, but they kept it in storage.”