“Progress is being made” on new Superman movie

Fans of the DCEU will be pleased to hear that Clark Kent may be making his big-screen come back soon. During CinemaCon in Las Vegas, editor-in-chief of Collider Steven Weintraub posted an exciting update about the new Superman movie. According to Weintraub, “progress is being made”.

Following its recent success with the 2022 stand-alone action movie, The Batman, Warner Bros is bringing back yet another one of DC’s main characters. In 2021, it was announced that a Superman movie reboot was in the early stages of development and was being produced by J.J. Abrams’s Bad Robot. Since the big announcement, we have been waiting for updates on the Kryptonian’s latest Hollywood outing. Taking to social media, Weintraub revealed some long-awaited news on the upcoming reboot, after chatting with Warner Bros chairman, Toby Emmerich.

“If you know me, you know how much I love Superman. So, when I saw Warner Bros Pictures chairman Toby Emmerich tonight, walked right up to him and asked about the next Superman movie,” he wrote. “Won’t say what he said to me since it might have been off the record. But progress is being made.”

If you know me you know how much I love #superman. So when I saw @wbpictures Chairman Toby Emmerich tonight walked right up to him and asked about the next Superman movie. Won’t say what he said to me since it might have been off the record. But progress is being made.#Cinemacon pic.twitter.com/bWRcc3rLLZ — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 27, 2022

Considering Weintraub specified that more news on the superhero movie was shared, but was ‘presumably off the record’, we may be getting more information about the upcoming film soon. Currently, the only thing we know about the movie is that Ta-Nehisi Coates, the acclaimed author who also has also written for Black Panther in the Marvel comics, is on board to pen the script.

It is unclear when the film will move into the production stage or who is set to replace Henry Cavill, who led the last stand-alone Superman movie, Man of Steel, back in 2013. Stay tuned for updates.

During CinemaCon, Warner Bros also announced that The Batman 2 is in development, and revealed that the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie will release in theatres on July 21, 2023.