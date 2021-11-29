Peacemaker hates Aquaman in new clip of DCEU HBO Max series

A new clip has been released, teasing The Suicide Squad spin-off series Peacemaker, coming to HBO Max in January 2022. In it, Peacemaker (John Cena) has some harsh words for Aquaman (played in the DCEU by Jason Momoa).

James Gunn’s R-rated The Suicide Squad was released in August 2021 and managed to rake in nearly 170 million at the box office, despite also being available on HBO Max. Margot Robbie (who plays Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Jai Courtney (Boomerang) and Idris Elba (Bloodsport) reprised their roles from 2016’s Suicide Squad. John Cena’s Peacemaker was a new addition for the 2021 Suicide Squad (which made the extremely important change of adding ‘The’ to the title). As the name suggests, he is a pacifist, but is happy to enact extreme violence and murder in order to “keep the peace.”

The HBO Max spin-off series picks up where the film left off, with Peacemaker in hospital and apparently on his way to prison for his crimes. The show will explore some of his backstory, including his relationship with his father, Auggie Smith (Robert Patrick, no less).

The supporting cast of the show includes Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma and Chukwudi Iwuji, as well as Rizwan Manji as Jamil. It is Jamil who features in the new clip.

Peacemaker tells the incredibly trustworthy janitor Jamil that “the truth is, I’m supposed to be in prison” and when Jamil asks why, Peacemaker responds “superhero sh*t.” Although, when he reveals his true identity to Jamil, it doesn’t get quite the reaction he was hoping for.

“There’s no superhero called Peacemaker!” cries Jamil. When Peacemaker tries to insist that he’s famous, Jamil responds; “Aquaman – he’s famous.” Peacemaker does not respond kindly to this.

The clip ends with Peacemaker saying “I made a vow to have peace, no matter how many people I have to kill to get it.” The clip contains some choice language, so be warned!

We’ll have to wait until January to discover exactly how Peacemaker makes it out of the hospital and manages to evade prison.