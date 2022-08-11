Michael Keaton shares real reason for Batman return

Few Batman actors are as beloved as Michael Keaton, who first played the caped crusader in 1989. Appearing as Bruce Wayne in Tim Burton’s two Batman movies, it has been 30 years since the star has answered the Bat signal. However, that is all about to change.

Keaton is set to appear as Batman again in the DC movie The Flash and has a cameo scheduled in another upcoming superhero movie, too – Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. However, this return to the DCEU may be a shock for long-time fans, as the actor originally opted out of making a Batman trilogy in the ‘90s. So why come back to the character now, after we have seen Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, and most recently Robert Pattinson don the cape and cowl?

In a recent interview with Variety, Keaton has finally explained the real reason why he decided to reprise his role as Gotham’s masked hero after all these years, and his reason is pretty simple. “It seemed like fun,” he said.

The star went on to explain how franchises such as the DCEU and the Marvel Cinematic Universe excite him and how he was “curious” to be a part of the process that had changed since his last Batman outing in the ‘90s.

“I was curious what it would be like after this many years,” he explained. “Not so much me doing it — obviously, some of that — but I was just curious about it, weirdly, socially. This whole thing is gigantic. They have their entirely own world.”

Keaton’s Batman was also set to appear in the recently shelved Batgirl movie. However, despite losing out on seeing Keaton in full Bruce Wayne action alongside Barbara Gordon, fans can still look forward to witnessing his return in The Flash.

The Flash is currently scheduled to hit theatres on June 23, 2023.