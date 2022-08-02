Michael Keaton hasn’t seen his Batman movies, or any of the MCU

Keeping up with the DCEU and MCU isn’t all that easy. There are just so many action movies and TV series! Michael Keaton isn’t even up to date. In fact, he hasn’t even seen his Batman movies, because he simply doesn’t have the time.

In an interview with Variety, the Batman actor revealed he hasn’t fit either franchise isn’t his schedule just yet. “I know people don’t believe this, that I’ve never seen an entire version of any of those movies – any Marvel movie, any other,” he says. “I don’t say that I don’t watch that because I’m highbrow – trust me! It’s not that. It’s just that there’s very little things I watch. I start watching something, and think it is great and I watch three episodes, but I have other shit to do!”

Turns out being an incredibly prolific and in-demand actor with however many productions on the go at any given time means you rarely have a free afternoon to burn through the Thor movies. Who knew?

Keaton starred in two thriller movies as the caped crusader, 1989’s Batman, and 1992’s Batman Returns. His turn is beloved, especially in the latter. The Flash release date next year will bring him back to the cape and cowl. More than anything, curiousity is what’s inspired his return.

“It seemed like fun. I was curious what it would be like after this many years,” he says. “Not so much me doing it – obviously, some of that – but I was just curious about it, weirdly, socially. This whole thing is gigantic. They have their entirely own world. So, I like to look at it as an outsider, thinking ‘Holy moly!'”

When told Batman and Bruce Wayne has always evolved with age, he simply responds: “Not mine.” Ominous!

