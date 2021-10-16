DC FanDome: Michael Keaton Batman first look revealed during The Flash teaser

Michael Keaton has been talking openly about putting back on the Batsuit for The Flash, and now we’ve had a quick look at him in the role. During DC FanDome, we got to see the thriller movie star as Bruce Wayne again.

On the livestream, we got to see some snippets of Andy Muschietti’s The Flash. While it’s nice to see Ezra Miller as the titular speedster again, we’d be lying if we said we weren’t holding out for some glimpse at Keaton back as Gotham’s protector. The stream delivered, with the briefest of looks at Keaton, in a silhouette from Tim Burton’s classic Batman movies.

There isn’t a whole lot here, other than a visual – but that’s all we need. After months of behind-the-scenes images, and chatter about Keaton taking up the cowl again alongside Ben Affleck, we finally get to see him in the actual film. What role he ultimately plays is still to be seen, The Flash is adapting the Flashpoint comics storyline, meaning lots of alternate timelines and the sort. Keaton could be in one scene, or he could be in lots, but either way, he’s there.

The Flash is set to be a reboot of sorts for the DCEU, giving the franchise a chance to catch its breath before moving forward. We’re still over a year out, but we’re keeping an eye out for more titbits as they become apparent. You can see the pic above.

Andy Mushcietti, is directing The Flash, from a script by Christina Hodson. Kirsey Clemons, Ron Livingston play The Flash regulars Iris West and Henry Allen, and Sasha Calle is playing Supergirl.

The Flash arrives in theatres November 4, 2022.