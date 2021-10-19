Matthew McConaughey on rumours that he’s the next Batman

Will Gotham have a new caped crusader? Or possibly a Lincoln branded Batmobile? In a recent interview, Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey addressed the ongoing rumours about his potential DCEU casting as the next Batman.

That’s right, even before Robert Pattison makes his debut in Matt Reeves The Batman, talks of a new face for Gotham’s billionaire vigilante have been brewing in the fanbase. Entertainment Tonight reports that while speaking to radio DJ Zane Lowe during the Advertising Week New York, McConaughey was asked if the rumours about him being cast as the next version of Bruce Wayne were true. However, judging from the actor’s confused response, all the online fan talk was just wishful thinking. “I am?” The actor asked. “First I’ve heard of it, but it happens this way sometimes!”

But, there may still be some hope yet for the McConaughey fanbase. When Lowe suggested that the actor’s response finally proved the rumours on his casting were wrong, McConaughey went on to say, “or maybe they’re right.” By leaving the door slightly open, there is no doubt that rumours will continue, as there seems to be a huge public interest in seeing the actor, if not as Batman, then at least in a Batman movie.

Besides the fan speculation that he will one day be Bruce Wayne, McConaughey was the subject of another rumour that said he’d appear in Reeves’ upcoming The Batman. We Got This Covered originated the rumour, reporting that the actor would appear in the action movie as Harvey Dent, also known as Two-Face. However, none of this information has been confirmed.

Despite no firm answer on the actor’s superhero future, it is still possible that we will see him put on a cape yet. McConaughey has been continuously approached to be part of the DCEU and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In 2015 the actor told Variety that he was simply waiting for the right story to come up. “I’ve read some Marvel and DC scripts, and I’ve talked about working with them,” McConaughey said. “Nothing has been right for me yet. But I’m sure open to it.”

Although he is unlikely to be in The Batman, the actor’s voice is set to return to the big screen in the animated movie Sing 2, where he’ll voice the adorable koala, Buster Moon. Sing 2 is scheduled to hit US theatres on December 22, 2021, and will later release on January 28, 2022 across the UK.