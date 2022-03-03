Matt Reeves explains why he couldn’t make a Marvel movie

Matt Reeves’ much-hyped Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson is finally upon us, with the opening weekend set to make a big splash at the box office. In fact, it’s set to be only the second release of the pandemic era to make more than $100 million on its opening weekend. And the first? Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

While The Batman isn’t technically part of the DCEU, it feels fitting that in this age of superheroes, the two biggest movies since the pandemic started feature the two characters who are the jewels in the crowns of Marvel and DC. But could Reeves crossover to Marvel in the future?

According to a recent interview with Variety, the answer is a firm no. “I have such respect for Kevin Feige and also for the [Marvel] filmmakers,” Reeves said. “But to be honest with you, I just don’t know how I would make my way through that. There has to be some level of discovery for me, where I have some freedom to find my way. If I have to come into something that’s already set too firmly, then I think I would get lost. And I don’t think they would be happy with me either.”

At the same time, Reeves knew which way the winds were blowing before he made The Batman. “The industry has changed so dramatically that if you’re going to make a movie that’s going to be in movie theaters, you’re not making anything that isn’t recognisable IP,” he says. “That’s just where the audience has gone. I’m not saying that I’m happy about that. I’m just saying it is what it is.”

Reeves was happy that he could make his version of Batman free from the constraints of the wider DCEU and “reboot” the character, to a large extent. Even so, spin-offs and sequels are still very much in the conversation, and everyone is keen to know which villains could potentially face the R-Batz next.

