Margot Robbie enjoyed playing Harley Quinn in “mission mode”

Margot Robbie’s played Harley Quinn in three different films now, but she’s still discovering new sides to the mischievous character. At a press conference attended by The Digital Fix, Robbie said she particularly enjoyed The Suicide Squad because it allowed her to explore both a Harley Quinn who’s single and focused on a mission.

“I loved getting to play Harley in the mindset of single and ready to mingle. She’s either been very committed to [The Joker] or fresh out of a break-up with Mr J, and James put in a lot of very funny potential love interests throughout the film, so that was fun,” Margot said. “Also to play a Harley who was in mission mode and anytime she’s in a new group there’s always something fun and new to do because she reacts differently depending on who the team are.”

This may be the last time Robbie plays the Joker’s former paramour, for a while at least. She told Entertainment Weekly that after five years spent playing Harley, she’s ready for a break. “It was kind of back-to-back filming Birds… and filming this, so I was kind of like, oof, I need a break from Harley because she’s exhausting,” she said. “I don’t know when we’re next going to see her. I’m just as intrigued as everyone else is.”

Still, with the positive reviews, The Suicide Squad has been getting, we wouldn’t be surprised if Robbie wasn’t going to putting on Harley’s make-up soon enough.

Whether James Gunn will return is another question, there’s been no word on whether he’ll return for a potential Suicide Squad 2 (or would it be 3?), but when asked by a fan said he’s had other ideas for DCEU movies, he said that he does.

The Suicide Squad is set for release in theatres on July 30.