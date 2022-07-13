Man of Steel writer wanted Ryan Reynolds to be The Flash

Ryan Reynolds has already played not one, but two superheroes, after appearing in the early days of the DCEU as Green Lantern, and more famously taking on the role of the X-Men character Deadpool. But, the actor could have had another role in the comic book world if it was up to Man of Steel writer David S Goyer, who was eyeing Reynolds for the role of The Flash at one point.

Reynolds first entered the superhero game back in 2011 with the much-maligned DC movie Green Lantern. Thankfully, he would get a second crack of the whip when he nabbed the role of Deadpool in the X-Men movies, before later securing his own solo outing as the Merc with a Mouth. The huge success of the violent comedy movies will also see Reynolds become a part of the MCU when the Deadpool 3 release date swings around.

It could all have been very different though. In an archived interview with David Goyer for MovieHole from 2004, the writer revealed he was considering Reynolds for the role of Wally West in his original plans for a live-action The Flash movie.

“I said I would love to do The Flash. I think there’s a lot of cinematic possibilities that nobodies ever done,” Goyer explained. “I’m interested in really pushing it, and dealing with relativity, so near the end of the story he’s going to be like arriving before he left, and all sorts of weird and cute little stuff.”

When asked who would play the star, Goyer was forthcoming in his wishes for the project: “There’s nobody yet, I’m just writing it, but I would love to have Ryan Reynolds play Wally West.”

It’s fascinating to hear what the plans were for The Flash long before the DCEU properly got going, and before all the troubles the current production faces in bringing the Scarlet Speedster to the big screen.

Goyer described the script as being “a lot lighter than Batman or Blade. We’re going to use Wally West. It’ll be more like Spider-Man in tone.” Funny how things change, isn’t it.