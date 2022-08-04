Leslie Grace thanks fans in emotional response to Batgirl cancellation

On August 2, 2022, Warner Bros shocked every DCEU fan by announcing that the highly anticipated action movie starring Brendan Fraser and Leslie Grace – Batgirl – was suddenly shelved. The decision shocked many, as the flick was near completion, and now Grace, who played the leading hero Barbara Gordon has shared her thoughts on the studio’s actions.

Taking to Instagram, Grace thanked the crew and cast of Batgirl and shared her gratitude to the DC movie and comic book franchise fans. Posting a picture of herself in the full Batgirl costume, the star issued a long and sentimental message. “Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie Batgirl, I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over seven months in Scotland,” she wrote.

“I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process!” the caption continues. “To every Batgirl fan – THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, ‘my own damn hero!'”

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros issued a statement about the decision to axe the film stating that it was due to its “leadership’s strategic shift” as opposed to Grace’s performance as Barbara Gordon.

“The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max,” the studio clarified. “Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor, and this decision is not a reflection of her performance.”

Besides Batgirl, the animated movie Scoob!: Holiday Haunt was also shelved, and unfortunately, it looks like cinephiles will never get to see either film anytime soon.

