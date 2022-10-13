Kevin Smith is bringing Zack Snyder’s Justice League to cinemas

The legacy of Zack Snyder’s Justice League continues, as comic book superfan Kevin Smith aims to bring the DC movie into cinemas for the first time. The superhero movie had previously been confined to streaming services and digital releases.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last few years, you’ll be well aware of the situation here, but we’ll break it down briefly. Snyder was overseeing the superhero team up for the DCEU, but then he had to step away for tragic personal reasons. Joss Whedon, who had previously worked in the MCU, stepped in, and made a mess. In the years that followed, over-zealous Snyder fans campaigned for his vision to be realised, and they got their way.

In a recent episode of the Fatman Beyond podcast, Smith confirmed he will be bringing Zack Snyder’s Justice League to the big screen as part of a series of screenings and Q+A sessions from the comic book movie world.

“Zack Snyder is coming in the new year, and he was like, ‘I’ve never shown Justice League in a theatre once,’ so I was like ‘brother, bring it!'” Smith said.

The epic action movie will form part of Smith’s ‘Directly Responsible: Face-to-Face With Filmmakers At Smodcastle’ series, which is also set to feature MCU movie directors Joe and Anthony Russo, and Ghostbusters director Jason Reitman.

So, if you’re able to get to New Jersey in 2023 and fancy seeing Snyder’s vision on the silver screen, you’re in luck. If not, check out our guide to the Superman movies in order or list of the Batman actors ranked to feed your superhero cravings.