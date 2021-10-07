Michael Keaton still fits into the Batsuit after 30 years

As people get older, it’s an inevitable fact of life that the pounds start to pile on. Or should we say it’s an inevitability for everyone but Batman? Because Michael Keaton has revealed that, despite thirty years going by, he can still squeeze into Batman’s rubber trousers, no problem.

Keaton admitted as much while appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. During the interview, the topic of the upcoming DCEU movie The Flash – in which Keaton is set to reprise the role of the Dark Knight – came up, and Colbert asked Keaton if he “still fit” in the Batsuit, to which The Spotlight star replied: “I did!” He went on to explain that he didn’t need the suit letting out, joking that he’s “svelte as ever,” adding the suit used the “same dimension” and “same fittings.”

He finished by making a joke about how many different actors had donned the Caped Crusader’s iconic cape and cowl since his last appearance in Batman Returns. “I don’t know how many there are, like 77 Batmans,” he laughed. “They probably should form their own union.”

Earlier this year, Keaton spoke about how he felt putting on his old Batsuit. “It was shockingly normal. It was weird. Like I went, ‘Oh, oh yeah, that’s right’,” Keaton told Jake Hamilton. “But also then you start to play the scenes, and it was a lot of memories, a lot of interesting sense memories.”

A lot of digital ink has been spilt over the last few months regarding Keaton’s return to the bat franchise. There were rumours earlier this year that he’d declined to reprise the role of Bruce Wayne, but he later admitted to The Hollywood Reporter what it was that convinced him to return.

“Frankly, in the back of my head, I always thought, ‘I bet I could go back and nail that motherf*cker,'” Keaton explained. “And so I thought, ‘Well, they’re they’re asking me, let me see if I can pull it off.'”

