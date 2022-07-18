Keanu Reeves wants to play an older Batman “down the road”

Keanu Reeves has expressed his interest in potentially playing a certain member of DC’s Justice League. In an interview with Extra TV, while promoting the upcoming animated movie DC League of Super-Pets, the actor shared how he is a long-time lover of Gotham’s masked hero, and would be down to play an “older version of Batman” if given the chance.

In the family movie DC League of Super-Pets, Reeves voices the iconic part of Bruce Wayne (aka Batman). Although he isn’t physically on screen, the part officially qualifies the star as the newest addition to the prestigious list of Batman actors, alongside the likes of Michael Keaton and, most recently, Robert Pattinson. Portraying the superhero has always been a dream for Reeves. “I love Batman as a character,” he explained. “So to get the opportunity to voice and play Batman was awesome.”

Given Reeves’s general enthusiasm for the character, he was asked if, following his time working on DC League of Super-Pets, he has any Bruce Wayne live-action aspirations now. “It’s always been a dream,” the actor shared. “But [Robert] Pattinson’s got Batman right now, and he’s doing awesome, so maybe down the road. Maybe when they need an older Batman.”

Although it is still up in the air if fans will ever get to see Reeves put on the bat suit for a live-action feature, the star did share how he is happy with just receiving the opportunity to play the character in DC League of Super-Pets.

“It’s a small part… a bit of a cameo,” Reeves said. “But even that – just to be a part of a project that Dwayne Johnson [who voices Superman’s dog Krypto] and Kevin Hart [who voices Ace the Bat-Hound] are a part of is awesome, and I got to play Batman.”

Fans can look forward to hearing Reeve’s take on the caped crusader on July 29, once DC League of Super-Pets officially races into theatres.