Jeremy Irons thinks Justice League theatrical cut is “dreadful”

Jeremy Irons, who played Alfred Pennyworth in the DCEU, hasn’t seen Zack Snyder’s Justice League. He intends to, though, if only because the theatrical cut of the action movie was so bad.

In an interview with Variety, promoting the Netflix drama movie Munich – The Edge of War, Irons says the Snyder Cut is on his list to watch. “Strangely, I think I have [Zack Snyder’s Justice League] and I haven’t seen it,” Irons states. “I shall have to hunt it out and see if I have it somewhere online or on a DVD. I remember talking to Zack [Snyder] before he did it and being very interested to see what he came up with. It couldn’t have been worse.”

In follow-up questions the interviewer asks if he means the theatrical version of Justice League, from 2017 couldn’t have been worse. “I don’t think it could have been, could it?” Irons responds, doubling-down when the writer shares they thought it was dreadful: “Well, so did I.” Doesn’t mince his words, does Jeremy Irons!

Justice League was a tumultuous chapter for the DC Extended Universe. Zack Snyder was due to direct it immediately after Batman V Superman, but a family tragedy caused him to vacate the director’s chair, and Joss Whedon took over. What landed in cinemas in late 2017 was heavily panned, and a campaign for Snyder to be allowed finish his version started.

In early 2021, those fans got their wish, with Henry Cavill’s Superman, Ben Affleck’s Batman, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller’s The Flash, and Ray Fisher’s Cyborg in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. At four hours long, it’s an epic science fiction movie that came out as a mini-series on streaming service HBO Max, before moving to home media.

Irons reprises his role as Alfred, Bruce Wayne’s dutiful butler, in the picture, what seems to be his last turn in the franchise. You can see him in Munich – The Edge of War on Netflix from January 21.