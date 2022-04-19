Josh Brolin defends George Clooney’s Batman

Josh Brolin – who has filled the formidable comic book shoes of Cable in the Deadpool movies, and of course, Thanos – has been reflecting on the fact that he was almost cast as Batman when Zack Snyder eventually chose Ben Affleck. While doing so, he also defended George Clooney, who many consider to be the star of the worst Batman movie.

Speaking to the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Brolin says he would have played an “older, more raspy” version of the character. Snyder was obviously looking for a middle aged Bruce Wayne, as Affleck is only four years younger than Brolin. Brolin went on to say; “maybe I’ll do it one day when I’m 80.”

He also mentioned George Clooney, who played the caped crusader for Joel Schumacher in the much-maligned Batman & Robin in 1997. “By the way, who I didn’t think was bad, but you know, you talk to Clooney and he’s still joking about it. It wasn’t his fault. He loves the nipple jokes and that was all Joel. But, you know, he didn’t do anything wrong.”

As with Val Kilmer, Clooney was somewhat hampered by other decisions surrounding him in his Batman movie, such as the design of the Batsuit and the over-the-top, campy portrayal of the villains. This tone, which was similar to the Adam West Batman TV series in the 1960s, has completely disappeared from portrayals of Gotham now. Christopher Nolan, Zack Snyder, and Matt Reeves have all brought a much darker and more serious sensibility to the man bat.

Josh Brolin has gone onto appear in many successful movies after not landing the role of Batman, such as Hail Caesar!, Only the Brave, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Flag Day and of course – Dune. He is currently appearing in TV show Outer Range.

