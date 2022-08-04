Joker 2 gets October 2024 release date

Batgirl might be cancelled, but other DCEU-adjacent productions remain on the calendar. Joker 2: Folie à Deux, the musical followup to the 2018 hit thriller movie, is coming on October 4, 2024, according to Deadline.

The outlet states this date comes from a Comcast update. However, it hasn’t yet been acknowledged or confirmed by Warner Bros. A sequel to Joker has been touted since the first opened to huge box office returns, setting the record for highest-grossing movie with an R-rating ever. Critical reception was decidedly mixed, some believing the drama movie a revelation, others less sold on how director Tobe Hooper drew from films by Martin Scorsese.

In any case, we’re getting another one. Hooper is back directing, as well as writing the screenplay. Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix will return as Arthur Dent, the man who becomes the heinous Batman villain through a mixture of prolonged trauma, poverty, and lack of resources on a societal level. His downward spiral eventually becomes murderous, turning Gotham City into an (even bigger) hive of scum and villainy.

The first is a pretty devastating watch, focused on Arthur’s decline. So far, reports suggest the next will feature musical numbers, with Lady Gaga as co-star. Yeah.

That’s unconfirmed at present, but we do know the project is happening, and it’s pencilled in for October 2024. This news comes at a tumultuous time for the collective DC movies franchise. Batgirl has been shelved, no longer coming out on HBO Max or in theatres, there are doubts surrounding The Flash, and a general reshuffle suggests it could be an odd couple of years for DC.

Except for Joker 2, Aquaman 2, and Black Adam, that is. We can’t wait for that crossover!